The annual Chile Roast is happening at Harmons now!

Harmons Chile Roast
Harmons annual Chile Roast is happening now through September 5 at all store locations.
Posted at 2:21 PM, Aug 19, 2022
Harmons annual Chile Roast is happening now through September 5.

Every Friday, Saturday and Labor Day, they'll be roasting bushels of fresh chiles at every Harmons location.

You can take them home to cook with your favorite recipe, eat them straight from the roaster, or try some of Harmons favorite recipes by clicking here.

You'll also find some favorite chile concoctions from the Harmons kitchen, including chile verde, chile mac and cheese, empanadas, chile refried beans, chile mashed potatoes, fresh-made salsas and more.

You can also find dried chiles, chile powders, chile brittles and more.

To find the location nearest you, please visit: harmonsgrocery.com.

