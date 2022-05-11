The annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drives stocks the shelves of food pantries statewide

The 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is back in 2022 after a two year hiatus. It's one of the largest single-day food drives in the state and in the country.

It helps stock the shelves of emergency food pantries across the state at a crucial time of increased demand as school gets out and many children don't have school meal programs. 1 in 7 Utah children are unsure where their next meal will come from.

Ginette Bott with Utah Food Bank says Utahns will have reminder bags and postcards delivered to their home by letter carriers the week of May 9.

Each residence is encourage to donate non-perishable and nutritious food items in the bag they receive. The most needed items include canned meats, peanut butter and boxed meals.

Then, on Saturday, May 14, place your food donation next to your mailbox by 9:00 a.m. so your letter carrier can pick it up.

Collected bags will then be delivered to Utah Food Bank and its statewide network of 216 partner food pantries across the state. All donations will go to pantries in your local area.

If you prefer to support the effort financially, you can donate on the website.

Bott says, "We can stretch each $1 donated into $8.71 worth of goods and services for Utahns facing hunger, so every donation makes a difference!"

For more information please visit utahfoodbank.org.