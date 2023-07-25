The Apple Tree program provides new outfits, shoes and backpacks for school

Homelessness is not just a grownup problem. Of the approximately 800 residents at The Road Home family shelter, more than 170 are school-aged children.

Karissa Guthrie with The Road Home say, "These kids go back-to-school just like all kids, with one major difference. They are experiencing the heartbreaking reality of homelessness."

The Apple Tree program collects donations to provide a brand-new outfit, shoes that fit just right and a backpack filled with supplies to the children to send them back-to-school with confidence.

Karissa told us this year they are trying something new. Instead of just delivering the items to the children, they are creating a shop inside The Road Home where the kids will be able to shop and pick out their items.

But in order to create the store, they need donations. You can donate through a Venmo account they've set up, and an Amazone wish list.

All of the ways to help are detailed on their website: theroadhomeappletree.com.