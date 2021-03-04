Menu

The arts are starting to open again #InUtah after a year during the pandemic

This is great news! Live shows are beginning to open up after a year of the pandemic.
Posted at 1:12 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 20:31:17-05

After a full year of the pandemic closing down the arts, music and theater are returning.

We talked with Crystal Young-Otterstrom from the Utah Cultural Alliance about the exciting things on the schedule this spring #InUtah.

First, tickets are now for sale for the Utah Symphony, performing at Abravanel Hall on March 25, 2021. This was made possibly when Salt Lake County announced the reopening of downtown theaters.

Saturday, March 6, 2021 is Siva Pasefika - the Spirit of Polynesia at Tuacahn Amphiteatre in Southern Utah.

There's also the opportunity to keep celebrating Black History Month through the Black Refractions exhibits at the Utah Museum of Fine Arts.

Also, the Black Magic Cabaret is April 2, 2021, which is a theater spectacular featuring music, magic and drga!

Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy is having live shows again, but it's already sold out pretty much through June. However, keep checking back because Salt Lake County is now at a moderate level of transmission, so Hale will be able to go shoulder-to-shoulder again.

Hale Center in Orem is currently showing the live production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels through April 3, 2021.

You can find all of these in one place, at nowplayingutah.com.

And, check inutah.org for other fun things that are open right now in Utah.

