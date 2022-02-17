Watch
The Back 40 Ranch House Grill is the place for great food, great service and great views

Back 40 Ranch House Grill shows off some menu items, including this flat iron steak that comes straight from their beef pastures out back.
Posted at 2:15 PM, Feb 17, 2022
You can't beat Back 40 Ranch House Grill in Heber City for great food, great service and great views.

Located at 1223 US-40 in Heber City, the popular restaurant offers a great selection including popular dishes like the Scottish Salmon Salad and the Flat Iron Steak with beef from the pastures out back.

They also have desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth, like the Triple Chocolate Brownie with ice cream on top and creamy Crème Brûlée.

There's also a bar scene too that can serve up cocktails, beer and wine too.

Visit back40utah.com for more information.

