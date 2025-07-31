The Back-to-School Blitz is a month-long donation drive with Fox13 and Granite Credit Union

Fox 13 and Granite Credit Union are teaming up for a Back-to-School Blitz!

That's a month-long donation drive running August 1 - 31, 2025, supporting five local school districts: Salt Lake, Granite, Murray, Canyons, and Jordan.

There are donation bins at every Salt Lake County-based Granite Credit Union branch, just look for the marked containers.

On August 7, 2025 from 6:00am to 6:00pm, there will be a big community event at the Walmart parking lot at 11328 S Jordan Gateway, South Jordan, UT 84095, where you can bring donations and take part in a day of fun!

It's a chance to meet the Granite team and see their mobile branch in action.

Granite Credit Union will match the first $500 in donated items to help support even more students during the blitz.

Mary Woodward, with Granite Credit Union, says, "We believe education is the foundation of a strong, thriving community. Supporting local schools helps lift up future leaders, professionals, and neighbors."

Granite Credit Union is offering 70 educator grants to help teachers bring learning to life in their classrooms. Grants can support supplies, creative projects, field trips and more.

Applications are open now through September 7, 2025 at granite.org.

Scholarships are right around the corner. The Foundation awards $5,000 scholarships to high school seniors. Full details will be posted soon at granite.org.

