Salt Lake Community College and Brolly Arts have teamed up to put Dr. Martin Luther King’s Beloved Community vision into a film.

The Beloved Community is all about creating civil, equitable, and harmonious communities through non-violent social change.

The Beloved Community Project film addresses global issues with local stories and asks what each of us can do for change.

You can livestream the flm on Wednesday, February 2nd from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

There will also be a Keynote speaker, Prof. Michele Goodwin who will talk about the overview of MLK’s Beloved Community Vision.

Following the film there will be a Panel Presentation moderated by Michelle Goodwin and Q & A.

To register for the event go to SLCC MLK.