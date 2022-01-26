Watch
The Place

Actions

The Beloved Community Project Film

items.[0].videoTitle
The Beloved Community is all about creating civil, equitable, and harmonious communities through non-violent social change.
Posted at 1:18 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 15:18:43-05

Salt Lake Community College and Brolly Arts have teamed up to put Dr. Martin Luther King’s Beloved Community vision into a film.

The Beloved Community is all about creating civil, equitable, and harmonious communities through non-violent social change.

The Beloved Community Project film addresses global issues with local stories and asks what each of us can do for change.

You can livestream the flm on Wednesday, February 2nd from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

There will also be a Keynote speaker, Prof. Michele Goodwin who will talk about the overview of MLK’s Beloved Community Vision.

Following the film there will be a Panel Presentation moderated by Michelle Goodwin and Q & A.

To register for the event go to SLCC MLK.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere