"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" releases on November 8 on 3000 screens

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever will be releasing in theaters on 3000 screens across the country on November 8, 2024.

It's adapted from the beloved children's book and stage play.

The hilarious classic story is about a couple struggling to put on a church pageant, and they have to cast some "awful" kids who lie and cheat and smoke cigars, and take the Lords name in vain.

You won't believe the mayhem – and the fun – when those kids collide head-on with the story of Christmas!

We talked with Utah native Darin McDaniel who is the writer and producer of the movie.

He also first directed and produced the play in 1988 in his Salt Lake City theater before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a film career.

The film was directed by Dallas Jenkins, director and creator of the massively successful series, The Chosen, which is shot in Utah.

You can learn more at bestchristmaspageantever.movie.