The best meats for grilling this summer

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer and for many that means grilling season begins.

Score some great deals on meat and condiments starting this holiday week from Smith's Food and Drug.

As you get ready to gather with friends and fire up the grill, consider what the best cuts of meat are from ribs to steak to chicken.

According to Chef Jeff from Smith's, cooking meat over high heat can create unbeatable flavors.

"Whether it's the juices from a beef burger or BBQ sauce coated on pork ribs," he explained, "grilling can take them all to a new level."

Here are some meats to consider:

Baby Back Pork Ribs

Making use of fantastic BBQ rubs, gorgeous sauce, and slow grilling, this is a dish that should satisfy the cravings of any meat lover.

Tri-Tip Kabobs

Made with beautiful tri-tip beef steak, grilled vegetables, and a rich marinade, kabob skewers don't come much better than this.

Steak

American wagyu steaks feature an incredible amount of marbling, which enriches the meat with an incredible buttery flavor.

Lamb Chops

A simple rosemary dry rub brings a subtle herb taste to the meat without overshadowing its natural flavors, while the high heat sear on the grill gives it that unmistakable charred finish.

