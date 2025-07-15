The best of the best in professional rodeo will be at the Utah Days of '47

The best of the best in professional rodeo will be in Salt Lake City to compete for the gold, silver or bronze medal at the Utah Days of '47 Rodeo.

There are new dates this year, but it will create the same Gold Medal memories for your family.

It runs July 22-26, 2025 and the rodeo starts 30 minutes later than past years, at 8:00p.m.

Tommy Joe Lucia, Executive Director of Utah Days of '47, says there are 400 contestants coming to town as well as live music, pony rides and a petting zoo for kids, longhorns, as well as great food.

It starts off with the Blaze of '47 BBQ Competition featuring dozens of teams on July 19, 2025. There will also be a cornhole competition, kids inflatables and shopping on that day.

Then on July 21, 2025 at 9:00 a.m., there will be the cattle drive going through downtown Salt Lake City, starting and ending at the Utah State Fairpark.

You can still get tickets at utahdaysof47rodeo.com.