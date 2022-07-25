Kim Fischer, National Spokesperson for Waterford.org, says the best way for a child to learn, is through fun!

That's why they're partnering with the Eccles Dinosaur Park in Ogden and the Dinosaur Discover Site in St. George to offer a day of fun at no cost for families with children ages 3 to 5.

Not only will you enjoy the parks, there will be fun games, prizes and families will be able to sign up for Waterford Upstart right there.

Waterford Upstart Day at St. George Dinosaur Discovery Site is on August 4, 10am-5pm at 2180 East Riverside Drive in St. George.

Waterford Upstart Day at Ogden's George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park is August 12 and 13, Noon to 8pm each day at 1544 Park Blvd. in Ogden.

Waterford is enrolling right now for children who enter kindergarten this fall or in the fall of 2023.

In just 15-30 minutes a day, kids can learn to ready and also learn math and science too.

For more information please visit: waterfordupstart.org.