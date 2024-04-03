Trish Brimhall, from Nutritious Intent, says the biggest black hole in the American diet is veggies. But, salads are coming to the rescue!

Trish joined us with the details on those veggies that contain a lot of fiber, water, vitamins and minerals.

She says order matters: Make sure to eat salad first, then move to protein and then grains, which helps improve blood glucose/ insulin levels and will leave you with less inflammation.

When it comes to the veggies to include in your salad, Trish says you can use everything from basic iceberg to kale and everything in between.

She also recommends to spend a little quality time in the dressing aisle, to make sure the dressing you're buying isn't sabotaging your healthy meal.

Trish also recommends to rinse and paper dry your veggies, and even use a salad spinner.

You can find more at nutritiousintent.com.

