The Blonde Who Bakes is sharing her favorite buttercream frosting recipe!

The Blonde Who Bakes, Whitney Berge, is sharing her favorite buttercream frosting recipe to use on holiday cakes and cupcakes.

What's even better, you can use this frosting as a base for any flavor. Whitney says, "So you can add a ganache to make a chocolate frosting. Lemon extract color to make a fresh lemon, or peppermint for a mint frosting, the possibilities are endless!

Vanilla Buttercream Recipe

Ingredients:

1 C Very Soft, UnSalted Butter

5-7 Cups Powdered Sugar

1 1/2 tsp CLEAR Vanilla Extract

1/2 Tsp Almond Extract

1/2-1 C Heavy Cream

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. In a stand mixer, use your paddle attachment and cream your butter. Mix on medium/high speed for 2-3 minutes. Or until creamy. (Make sure there are no clumps)

2. Turn mixer down to low speed and add in your vanilla & almond extracts, and powdered sugar.

3. Scrape down bowl to make sure everything is incorporated.

4. Add in your heavy cream and mix for about 5 minutes or until creamy. (Add cream AS NEEDED. Don't use all of it if you don't need it. Too much cream will make your frosting runny)

5. Once fully mixed, take off stand mixer and mix your frosting with a wooden spoon and get out any extra air pockets and create a smooth creamy finish.

Follow Whitney on Instagram and visit her website theblondewhobakes.com for more recipes.