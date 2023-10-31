Watch Now
The Place

The Blonde Who Bakes shows us how to make Graveyard Dirt Cups

Posted at 2023-10-31T13:43:37-0600
and last updated 2023-10-31 16:31:06-04

Whitney Berge, The Blonde Who Bakes, always comes up with the cutest and most festive treats for all the holidays!

For Halloween she joined us with Graveyard Dirt Cups.

Ingredients:
6" Chocolate Cake Layers (crumbled)
20 Full Oreos (crushed)
Mix cake and Oreos together in Ziplock Bag.
2 Cups Chocolate Mousse
2 Cups Whipped Cream
Your favorite Gummy Worms
Milano Cookies

INSTRUCTIONS:
-In a clear plastic cup, layer the Oreo & Cake crumbs, Whipped cream & Chocolate mousse. Ending with the Oreo & Cake crumbs on top. (Looks like dirt).
-Hide gummy worms in the cup, and stick them on top.
-Use black frosting or edible marker on the Milano Cookie, and stick in the dirt cup.
Eat soon after making, or refrigerate until ready to serve.

Chocolate Ganache
INGREDIENTS:
1 Cup Heavy Cream
1.5 Cups Semi Sweet Chocolate
1 Tsp Vanilla extract

INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Boil the Heavy Cream in a small sauce pan
2. Once boiling, remove from heat.
3. Put your chocolate In a heat safe bowl or glass measuring cup.
4. Pour the hot heavy cream over the chocolate.
5. Mix until fully incorporated. (Should take 3-5 minutes).

You can find Whitney on Social Media:
@theblondewhobakes IG& TIKTOK and on her website: Theblondewhobakes.com

