The Blonde Who Bakes shows us how to make Graveyard Dirt Cups

Whitney Berge, The Blonde Who Bakes, always comes up with the cutest and most festive treats for all the holidays!

For Halloween she joined us with Graveyard Dirt Cups.

Ingredients:

6" Chocolate Cake Layers (crumbled)

20 Full Oreos (crushed)

Mix cake and Oreos together in Ziplock Bag.

2 Cups Chocolate Mousse

2 Cups Whipped Cream

Your favorite Gummy Worms

Milano Cookies

INSTRUCTIONS:

-In a clear plastic cup, layer the Oreo & Cake crumbs, Whipped cream & Chocolate mousse. Ending with the Oreo & Cake crumbs on top. (Looks like dirt).

-Hide gummy worms in the cup, and stick them on top.

-Use black frosting or edible marker on the Milano Cookie, and stick in the dirt cup.

Eat soon after making, or refrigerate until ready to serve.

Chocolate Ganache

INGREDIENTS:

1 Cup Heavy Cream

1.5 Cups Semi Sweet Chocolate

1 Tsp Vanilla extract

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Boil the Heavy Cream in a small sauce pan

2. Once boiling, remove from heat.

3. Put your chocolate In a heat safe bowl or glass measuring cup.

4. Pour the hot heavy cream over the chocolate.

5. Mix until fully incorporated. (Should take 3-5 minutes).

You can find Whitney on Social Media:

@theblondewhobakes IG& TIKTOK and on her website: Theblondewhobakes.com

