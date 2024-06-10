"The Boob Bus" makes getting a mammogram more convenient and even FUN

There's no doubt about it, "The Boob Bus" gets a lot of attention when it's seen on the roads of Utah.

Rene Vanzo, co-founder, brought the bus to Fox 13's The PLACE to give Morgan Saxton a tour.

She says it's all about making mammograms more convenient and even fun, by making visitors feel like they're in a spa rather than a hospital or clinic.

Women can even book private parties and include genetic texting or cosmetic injections like Botox.

Rene says the inspiration behind "The Boob Bus" is very personal. Her grandmother was a breast cancer survivor.

“So I actually have a cartoon icon of her on the bus with her actual signature that says, 'love always, Doris Jean,' so she's always with me, helping fight breast cancer among other women,” Vanzo shared.

Statistics show that 1 in every 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime and breast cancer is the second leading cause of death in this country.

The best way to catch breast cancer early is by having a mammogram each year starting at age 40.

To get more information, book a party or book a screening, please visit theboobbus.com.