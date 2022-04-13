The Book Break gives us three unique reads for Spring

Spring has arrived, and so have some excellent new reads: a fantasy adventure for grown-ups, a spiritual memoir about surviving trauma, and a family journey with a beloved labrador.

Melissa Dalton Martinez, Host & Book Reviewer for The Book Break joined us with more about each book.

Melissa says "God of Neverland" by Gama Ray Martinez is a magical re-imagining of J.M. Barrie's classic tale, "Michael Darling" - the youngest of the Darling siblings and former Lost Boy, now all grown up. He must return to the life he left behind to save Neverland from the brink of collpase. Melissa says for readers who grew up on the classic tales of "Peter Pan", God of Neverland will continue the adventure. "God of Neverland" released on April 12 from Harper Voyager, and is the first of The Defenders of Lore series.

Melissa's second recommendation is "Beautiful Ashes: A True Story of Murder, Betrayal, and One Woman's Search for Peach" by Shelly Edwards Jorgensen. She says this is an inspirational and moving memoir about rising up from the ashes. The book takes readers through the author's journey in the aftermath of extreme tragedy and hardship and eventually towards spiritual rebirth. The book is powerful with heavy and traumatic themes but the story also uplifts through messages of faith, hope and love.

The third book recommendation from Melissa is "Even the Dog Knows" by Jason F. Wright. This is a fiction novel about the trial and tribulations of one couple across many years and several state lines - much of it from the point of view of their loyal dog, Moses. If you're looking for a heartwarming family drama about love and four-legged companions, Melissa says you can't go wrong with "Even the Dog Knows".

Viewers can go to thebookbreak.com, and enter to win one of these books for free. Winners will be chosen on the morning of Friday, April 15, 2022.