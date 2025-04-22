Watch Now
The Place

The breakfast spots in Tasty Tuesday will cure your sweet tooth!

Tasty Tuesday
If you love breakfast all day -- you'll love this week's foodie findings.
If you love breakfast morning, noon and night, this week's Tasty Tuesday is for you, and bonus: it'll also cure your sweet tooth.

Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, joined us with two new spots to try.

MillCrêpes Cafe - Salt Lake City
Creme Brulee Crepe
Avocado Toast - roasted corn, Cotija cheese, and crème fraiche. French-Mexican fusion
Bingsoo
French Toast

HallPatisserie
Coffees, Matcha, Iced Drinks
Pastries, Éclairs, Little Cakes , Dessert Bars

