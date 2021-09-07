The Brigham City Peach Days Queen shares a recipe for Harvest Trifle

Brigham City Peach Days are Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11, 2021.

This annual event started in 1904 and brings around 50,000 people to Brigham City each year.

There will be more than 900 cars at the car show and more than 200 vendor booths including 30 food vendors. Some peach dishes offered are: : Peach Fritters, Dutch Oven peach cobbler, Fresh Peaches, Fresh Peach Pies, Peach Icecream, Peaches & Cream, Peach Smoothies, and Peach Pulled Pork Tacos.

GENTRI is performing on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. a FREE Concert on the Main Street Stage.

And the parade is Saturday at 10 a.m.

Peach Days Queen Kayla Edelman joined us with a recipe using fresh peaches.

Harvest Trifle

1 spice cake mix

1/3 cup canned pumpkin

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

1 1/3 cup milk

1 package (3 ounces) instant vanilla pudding

1/4 cup canned pumpkin

1 jar (18 ounces peach preserves)

1 large carton whipped topping partially thawed

3 cups fresh peaches slices

1. Preheat the oven according to spice cake directions, replacing the oil with 1/3 cup pumpkin

2. Pour batter into a greased 9 x 13 inch cake pan and bake according to package directions

3. Cool cake after baking. Slice into 3/4 inch squares.

4. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together condensed milk, milk, and vanilla pudding; chill for 5 minutes

5. Stir the pumpkin into pudding bowl

6. Layer bottom of trifle bowl with pound cake

7. Spread 1/2 of the preserves on the pound cake

8. Add a layer of whipped topping

9. Add 1/2 of the peaches

10. Add a layer of spice cake squares

11. Add a layer of the vanilla pudding mixture

12. Top with whipped topping and fresh peaches

You can find more information at peachdays.com.