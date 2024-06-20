"The Bruce" is a Scottish-themed pub in Utah

From Fish 'N Chips to Bangers and Nash, "The Brush" is an authentic Scottish pub located in Salt Lake City.

Owner Tali Bruce and Chef Trevor Brown joined us in the kitchen with some of their most popular dishes which also include Shepherd's Pie and Scotch Pie.

They say they are primarily a sports bar and have an excellent selection of Scottish ales, Scotch and whiskey too.

Tali says The Bruce is a tribute to her late husband William who was a direct descendant of King of Scots, Robert The Bruce.

She says William was an amazing restaurateur who, for years, would deliver hot food once-a-week to local homeless shelters. He passed away from cancer a short time ago.

To see the menu, please visit brucepub.com.