The Bruin Pantry helps feed hungry college students

“The center of our operation is here!"

Jose Rodriguez Hernandez is the director of community engagement at the SLCC Thayne Center.

"All you really need to do is come in here and grab what you need," he said. "All we ask is for your student number.”

The Bruin Pantry helps is a small operation of 12 people helping feed any student, staff, or faculty at Salt Lake Community College in need.

“We have a community garden at some of our campus, so we’re lucky to have some fresh fruits and vegetables," Jose said.

The Bruin Pantry feeds upwards of 700 students every month.

“We try to have vegan, gluten free and vegetarian options … as well as culturally-relevant foods which I think makes a big difference since we have such a diverse student body.”

What started as a community cupboard is now a fully stocked pantry on four of their campuses. It also offers hygiene items, and access to community resources.

“My experience as a first-generation college student really helped me see how I can be of help to other people who are first generation and might not know what it’s like to go to school," Jose told FOX13's Morgan Saxton.

National data shows almost half of college students have experienced food insecurity.

Because of the huge support the Bruin Pantry is providing to the community they have been awarded this month’s Zero Hunger Hero.