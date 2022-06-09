The Cannery Creamery has ice cream flavors you probably won't find anywhere else

Cannery Creamery in North Ogden has ice cream flavors that you probably won't find anywhere else.

How about Mango Pepper, Strawberry Balsamic, Blood Orange Creamsicle and Red Velvet Cake?

If you're not adventurous, you can stick with the tried-and-true like mint chip.

The seasonal flavors change out every month. And, if you just can't choose they offer a sampler pack.

Cannery Creamery also makes their own waffle cones and they sell their ice cream by the pint too.

But you'll probably want to sit down and enjoy a cone or cup — and check out the table made from a truck.

It's an actual truck that used to bring the fresh fruit to the cannery in the early 1900's. They've turned it into a table to so patrons can enjoy the history.

Cannery Creamery is at 2003 North Washington Boulevard in North Ogden.

You can find more at cannerycreamery.com.