The Capitol Park Planned Development consists of a few dozen estates at the top of the Avenues

In this week's Real Estate Rundown, we talked with agent Ryan "Max" Shuput from the UVO Group.

He has just listed a home in the Capitol Planned Development, which consists of a few dozen estates at the top of the Avenues.

He says the space between the residences is substantial and privacy is part of the design.

The home is located close to Memory Grove, Lindsey Gardens, Tomahawk Canyon and trails in the foothills.

The neighborhood is also minutes away from world-class arts and entertainment in downtown Salt Lake City, and has direct access to fine food establishments.

New Listing Property Details

Address: 690 Caring Cove (13th Ave "F" St) Salt Lake City, UT 84103

Bed: 6

Bath: 7

Garage: 3 Car Heated

Lot Size: 0.36 Acres

Square Footage: 7,313

Listing Price: $2,085,000

You can contact Ryan by calling (801) 699-2423 or by visiting Ryan.UtahForSaleHomes.com.

