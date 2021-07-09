Watch
The Place

Actions

The Capitol Park Planned Development consists of a few dozen estates at the top of the Avenues

items.[0].videoTitle
This home is in a private area in the Avenues in Salt Lake City.
Posted at 2:16 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 16:16:03-04

In this week's Real Estate Rundown, we talked with agent Ryan "Max" Shuput from the UVO Group.

He has just listed a home in the Capitol Planned Development, which consists of a few dozen estates at the top of the Avenues.

He says the space between the residences is substantial and privacy is part of the design.

The home is located close to Memory Grove, Lindsey Gardens, Tomahawk Canyon and trails in the foothills.

The neighborhood is also minutes away from world-class arts and entertainment in downtown Salt Lake City, and has direct access to fine food establishments.

New Listing Property Details
Address: 690 Caring Cove (13th Ave "F" St) Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Bed: 6
Bath: 7
Garage: 3 Car Heated
Lot Size: 0.36 Acres
Square Footage: 7,313
Listing Price: $2,085,000

You can contact Ryan by calling (801) 699-2423 or by visiting Ryan.UtahForSaleHomes.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere