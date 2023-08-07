The Carousel at Thanksgiving Point is not just a ride – it’s an adventure!

The Carousel at Thanksgiving Point is opening Monday, August 7, 2023.

When you take a spin on the brightly colored horses and chariots, you soon realize, it's not only a ride — it's an adventure!

Each ride holds up to 38 people and will spin you around for two to three minutes.

The Carousel at Thanksgiving Point is unlike any other carousel in Utah.

The horses were hand-painted and most feature designs of the world-renowned ride company Bradley & Kaye.

They incorporate things you'll see at Thanksgiving Point like butterflies, flowers, waterfalls and more.

The Carousel was brought to Thanksgiving Point with the help of Utah philanthropist Barbara Barrington Jones who told them this is much like a ride that inspired her in her youth to explore her passions and develop curiosity.

Thanksgiving Point and The Carousel is open Monday through Saturday from 9am to 8pm, closed Sunday.

You can get tickets at thanksgivingpoint.org.