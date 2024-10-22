"The Carpenter" premieres in Utah before its nationwide release

"The Carpenter" will premiere in five cities across the U.S. in October before opening nationwide on November 1, 2024.

We talked with Kenny Krebs, the executive producer and co-writer of the film. His son is also the star!

Krebs says the movie is about an adopted Viking orphan named Oren who becomes a carpenter's apprentice to Jesus.

Balancing fighting and carpentry, Jesus's mentorshhip transforms Oren, changing his lifestyle and teaching him redemption and compassion through the craft.

The cast will be walking the red carpet at the premiere on October 24, 2024 at 7pm at Thanksgiving Point Megaplex Theatres.

For tickets, locations, and more information, please visit carpentermovie.com.