The Charter Club is a country club for boats at Deer Creek Sate Park

The Charter Club at Deer Creek State Park in Heber Valley is a country club for boats.

They have seven boats that are top-of-the line surf boats. That means they provide the best wake you can get with a boat for surfing, wake boarding, tubing and more.

The Charter Club will even teach you how to surf if you want.

Or you can just relax in one of the bays and listen to music.

With every boat rental, you get your own captain who does all the work. Your boat will be waiting for you on the water when you arrive.

For more information please visit: thecharterclub.org.