Watch
The Place

Actions

The chef at Bambara shares a Valentine's Day special recipe!

items.[0].videoTitle
How you can have a romantic dinner and staycation in SLC.
Posted at 1:56 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 15:56:40-05

Looking for a romantic staycation or Valentine's dinner - look no further than Kimpton Hotel Monaco & Bambara!

Hotel Monaco is located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City and is offering a great Valentine's Romance package:

  • Bottle of bubbly
  • In-room charcuterie board or chocolate covered strawberries
  • $100 dining credit to Bambara
  • Late checkout of 2pm
  • If desired, a recommended list of photographers to capture the moment with scenic views of SLC
  • Upgrade to a deluxe room based on availability

Looking for dinner, the hotel's fine dining restaurant, Bambara is excited to welcome new Executive Chef, Jerry Pacheco. Chef Jerry just released a brand new menu at Bambara and shared this recipe with us:

Valentine’s Day special
Per serving

  • 1/2 Caputos house made Burrata
  • 6-8 Asparagus
  • 3 tbs Romesco (recipe below)
  • Watercress
  • Za’atar (recipe below)
  • Drizzle of olive oil
  • Maldon sea salt

Romesco

  • 6 fire roasted red peppers
  • 6-8 garlic cloves
  • 8 fire roasted tomatoes
  • 1/3 cup marcona almonds
  • 2 tbs Spanish paprika
  • 1/4 cup sherry vinegar
  • 1/2 cup olive oil

Za’atar

  • Spice blend consisting of
  • Sumac
  • Thyme
  • Oregano
  • Sesame seeds
  • Cumin
  • Coriander

For more information about the romance package go to Hotel Monaco
and for dining go to Bambara.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere