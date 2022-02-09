The chef at Bambara shares a Valentine's Day special recipe!

Looking for a romantic staycation or Valentine's dinner - look no further than Kimpton Hotel Monaco & Bambara!

Hotel Monaco is located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City and is offering a great Valentine's Romance package:

Bottle of bubbly

In-room charcuterie board or chocolate covered strawberries

$100 dining credit to Bambara

Late checkout of 2pm

If desired, a recommended list of photographers to capture the moment with scenic views of SLC

Upgrade to a deluxe room based on availability

Looking for dinner, the hotel's fine dining restaurant, Bambara is excited to welcome new Executive Chef, Jerry Pacheco. Chef Jerry just released a brand new menu at Bambara and shared this recipe with us:

Valentine’s Day special

Per serving

1/2 Caputos house made Burrata

6-8 Asparagus

3 tbs Romesco (recipe below)

Watercress

Za’atar (recipe below)

Drizzle of olive oil

Maldon sea salt

Romesco

6 fire roasted red peppers

6-8 garlic cloves

8 fire roasted tomatoes

1/3 cup marcona almonds

2 tbs Spanish paprika

1/4 cup sherry vinegar

1/2 cup olive oil

Za’atar

Spice blend consisting of

Sumac

Thyme

Oregano

Sesame seeds

Cumin

Coriander

For more information about the romance package go to Hotel Monaco

and for dining go to Bambara.

