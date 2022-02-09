The chef at Bambara shares a Valentine's Day special recipe!

Looking for a romantic staycation or Valentine's dinner - look no further than Kimpton Hotel Monaco & Bambara!
Hotel Monaco is located in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City and is offering a great Valentine's Romance package:
- Bottle of bubbly
- In-room charcuterie board or chocolate covered strawberries
- $100 dining credit to Bambara
- Late checkout of 2pm
- If desired, a recommended list of photographers to capture the moment with scenic views of SLC
- Upgrade to a deluxe room based on availability
Looking for dinner, the hotel's fine dining restaurant, Bambara is excited to welcome new Executive Chef, Jerry Pacheco. Chef Jerry just released a brand new menu at Bambara and shared this recipe with us:
Valentine’s Day special
Per serving
- 1/2 Caputos house made Burrata
- 6-8 Asparagus
- 3 tbs Romesco (recipe below)
- Watercress
- Za’atar (recipe below)
- Drizzle of olive oil
- Maldon sea salt
Romesco
- 6 fire roasted red peppers
- 6-8 garlic cloves
- 8 fire roasted tomatoes
- 1/3 cup marcona almonds
- 2 tbs Spanish paprika
- 1/4 cup sherry vinegar
- 1/2 cup olive oil
Za’atar
- Spice blend consisting of
- Sumac
- Thyme
- Oregano
- Sesame seeds
- Cumin
- Coriander
For more information about the romance package go to Hotel Monaco
and for dining go to Bambara.