The Children's Center aims to raise $90,000 in 90 hours to benefit 90 children

The Children's Center Utah provides unique mental health services for Utah's youngest children and their families and caregivers, including evidence-based and trauma-informed treatment.

The need is great. In December 2020, a range of estimates from national studies showed that 10-20 percent of Utah's 458,000 children between the ages of 0-8 could experience mental, emotional, developmental, or behavior challenges.

National cost estimates of mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders among youth amount to $247 billion per year.

As a nonprofit organization, The Children's Center Utah holds an annual fundraising campaign to hep them meet the critical need for this life-changing treatment.

This year they aim to raise $90,000 in 90 hours to benefit 90 children in the "Hope & Healing: A Season of Giving" campaign.

The campaign kicked off on November 12, 2024 and will end on midnight on November 15, 2024.

This is an impactful way for Utahns to help provide crucial resources, therapy, and support systems for children who receive family therapy and attend The Children's Center's Therapeutic Preschool Program.

All donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $45,000 total.

To donate, volunteer or fundraise, visit childrenscenterutah.org/hopeandhealing.

The need for mental health services for Utah's children is so great that Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah has been expanding its mental and behavioral health care treatment options.

The Children's Center Utah is important to Regence's goal to increase access in many of their health plan networks.

Additionally, Regence's philanthropic arm, Cambia Health Foundation, is investing in behavioral health access to prioritize developing resilient children and families.

It is among several partners supporting The Children's Center Utah's Early Childhood Mental Health Conference this year.

As family-friendly Utahns, we can help meet the need for mental health treatments for children – by donating what we can afford to Hope & Healing.