The Children's Center Utah's Annual Jewelry Luncheon is back in 2022

The Children's Center provides mental health care treatment to infants, toddlers and preschoolers who have experienced trauma.

Every year they hold a Jewelry Luncheon to help raise money to support the work they do.

Over the last several years, the event has included thousands of pieces of donated jewelry and has raised more than $1 million.

Coming out of COVID, they are excited to be back in person this year!

The 2022 event will once again feature three unique Opportunity Drawings made up of jewelry donated by O.C. Tanner Jewelers.

In addition there are more than 75 jewelry pieces in the silent auction.

Guests who are unable to attend in person will be able to join virtually for the Live Program and place bids on jewelry in the silent auction and enter the opportunity drawings. Click here to register.

Now in its ninth year, the annual Jewelry Luncheon was founded by Helen Cardon in 2013 as a way to give back to a worthy cause after she inherited a large selection of beautiful jewelry from her late mother.

You can learn more information by visiting childrenscenterutah.org.