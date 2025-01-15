The Children's Hour is your one-stop-shop for all things babies and kids

The Children's Hour in the 9th and 9th neighborhood of Salt Lake City is your one-stop-shop for all things babies and children.

It has become one of Jenny Hardman's favorite places to shop as she gets ready to welcome twins.

The store has been in business for 41 years and owner Diane Etherington says they have everything from clothes to shoes to toys and books and even gifts for moms and dads too.

You can find really unique items as well, including a baby's toothbrush.

There are all kinds of gifts for baby showers and birthday parties and The Children's Hour will even wrap them for you.

You can learn more at childrenshourbookstore.com.