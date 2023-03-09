The Chocolate & Cheese Festival is back by popular demand

The Chocolate & Cheese Festival is one of the Natural History Museum of Utah's most popular event and it's back in 2023!

The Festival returns to the Rio Tinto Center on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

You're able to do tastings of chocolate and cheese with a multitude of local vendors.

Produced with the help of Harmons, the festival features more than 19 vendors from Millcreek Cacao Roasters to Heber Valley Artisan Cheese who will join craft cheese mongers and confectioners as they provide workshops to satisfy your sweet tooth and cheese cravings.

Reserved tickets and pre-registration for workshops are recommended.

Walk-in purchases are subject to availability.

You can find all festival details at nhmu.utah.edu/ChocolateAndCheese.