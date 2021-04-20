The 'City of Angels' is ready to welcome you back, when you're ready to travel

We talked with Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom, who says her home base city, Los Angeles, is ready to welcome you back when you're ready to vacation again.

She says the 'City of Angels' is slowly and safely reopening. Museums are open, outdoor dining is open, indoor dining is reopening now, theme parks are returning and outdoor venues and spectator sports are also welcoming guests again.

Kaufman says you can rest assured all necessary safety precautions are being taken to keep tourists safe.

She joined us from Hotel Erwin Venice Beach, that sits just steps away from the sandy beach where you can play volleyball.

Kaufman also recommends hiking and biking tours of the city. You can even take a sunset horseback ride to the Hollywood sign.

Check out discoverlosangeles.com/comeback for special offers.

