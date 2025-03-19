The Cool Keeper programs helps you use energy efficiently and rewards you for doing so!

Rocky Mountain Power's (RMP) Cool Keeper program helps people in the community use energy efficiently, and rewards them for doing so!

Jessica Dalton, Spokesperson for Rocky Mountain Power, told Morgan Saxton that enrolling is easy and you don't even have to be home to get your device installed — they make it easy!

She says an experienced contractor will install the small device near your air conditioner, outside of your home.

The Cool Keeper device activates occasionally during the summer, for just 5-10 minutes at a time, most people don't even notice when their devices are activated.

When the Cool Keeper device is activated, your air conditioner fan will still operate, ensuring your home stays cool.

After each activation period, your air conditioner automatically returns to cooling your home.

Cool Keeper participants get $6 in monthly bill credits from May – September, when air conditioners are most active.

Over 100,000 RMP customers are already receiving these benefits and helping the community by participating in the Cool Keeper program.

The Cool Keeper program helps to:

Keep Utah's electricity prices among the lowest in the nation.

Benefits the community and the environment.

Visit rockymountainpower.net/coolkeeper for more information

