"The Crafty Lumberjacks" have DIY ideas to amp up your Halloween style!

Halloween Decorations by The Crafty Lumberjacks
The Crafty Lumberjacks join Allison with some cool Halloween decor you can make with a Cricut.
Whether perfecting an elaborate outfit or leveling up your Halloween decor, social media sensations The Crafty Lumberjacks have you covered with tips and tricks to achieve Halloween immortality.

Allison Croghan talked with Dennis Setteducati and Andrew Boza, The Crafty Lumberjacks, for some Halloween inspiration.

Dennis and Andrew are both actors-turned professional crafters and they share a love for the holidays and decorating!

They joined us with DIY Halloween ideas using Cricut cutting machine.

