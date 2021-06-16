The creations of a late fashion designer who dated Mick Jagger and grew up in Utah are on the auction block

Fashion designer L'Wren Scott grew up in Utah and before her death created dresses for movie stars and rock singers too.

L'Wren even dated rock legend Mick Jagger, and he's the one who decided to bring the collection up for auction at Christie's.

We talked to L'Wren's brother Randall Bambrough who says his sister was known for her sleek, intricately detailed clothing.

Among the items up for sale are two jackets L'Wren and Jagger collaborated on for Rolling Stones performances. Both of those have a price tag of $28,254 to $42, 381.

Also on the auction block, are dresses worn by Nicole Kidman and Sarah Jessica Parker and even Madonna.

Proceeds from the sale will go towards the L'Wren Scott scholarship, set up by Jagger in 2015, at London art school Central Mt. Martins.