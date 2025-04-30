The creator of Mooon Bread wants to teach 9,999 people how to make sourdough bread

Mooon Bread is a local bread made with ingredients from this region of the world: Wheat, Water and Salt.

Jordan Davis is the owner and says he spelled "Mooon" with three o's to represent those ingredients.

His mission is to teach 9,999 people how to make sourdough through in-person workshops, community starter classes, corporate events, retreats, and online classes.

So far Jordan says he's about halfway to that goal!

Jordan says he didn't set out be be a connoisseur of bread or sourdough, but he says, "That first bake was so rewarding that I kept going every weekend."

It took about three months to get his starter going and then after baking and sharing bread every weekend, he started tracking his progress.

He was giving away 100 loaves!

He says there's a lot to do with sourdough besides bread, including pizza! But he also makes crepes, dinner rolls, tortillas, pie crusts, chocolate chip cookies, pasta, and focaccia.

If you'd like to learn more about sourdough, visit mooonbread.com.