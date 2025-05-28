The Crisis Care Center is a first-of-its-kind facility for people experiencing a mental health crisis

The Kem and Carolyn Gardner Mental Health Crisis Care Center is a first-of-its-kind, community-centered facility designed to provide immediate, compassionate, and comprehensive mental health support for individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

It offers 24/7 access to care in a safe, welcoming environment and serves as an alternative to emergency rooms and jails—connecting people to the right resources at the right time to support their recovery and overall well-being for the future.

Jennifer Parkin is a Huntsman Family Member and a Board Member of the Huntsman Family Foundation, which is the philanthropic partner driving the mission of the Huntsman Mental Health Institute.

Jennifer says, "We connect donors, partners, and communities to the groundbreaking work at HMHI—advancing mental health research, expanding crisis care, and strengthening the mental health workforce."

The Crisis Care Center, which just opened at the end of March 2025, aims to revolutionize how the state responds to mental health emergencies.

It's a place where anyone can walk through the doors at any time, regardless of their ability to pay, and be met by professionals who know exactly how to help.

Utah State Representative Steve Eliason says our state is in a mental health emergency, especially with youth, and this center is part of the solution.

Since its opening, the Center has been at a 94 percent capacity. It is located at 955 West 3300 South in South Salt Lake.

You can learn more at healthcare.utah.edu.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health emergency, you can call or text 988 or call 800-662-HELP.

You can also text "HOME" to 741741 and find more resources at LiveonUtah.org and MentalHealth.gov.