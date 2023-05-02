Watch Now
The DADHOOD can help fathers be the best version of themselves

The DADHOOD
This Utah dad has a workbook to help other fathers be the best version of themelves.
Posted at 1:33 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 15:33:36-04

The DADHOOD is a space where dads can find resources to help them be the best version of themselves.

Thomas McMinn is the founder of DADHOOD and says he created it to connect deeper with his two kids.

The Dad Time: 40-Days of Building Deeper Connections with Your Kids workbook is designed to do just that, to help men create meaningful moments with their children.

The workbook includes 40 daily writing prompts and 70 15-minute activities.

Thomas has been doing the challenge since April and has used the workbook himself.

In addition to the workbook, DADHOOD also has a podcast where dads come and share their stories of fatherhood.

You can learn more at dadhood.co.

