"The Dainty Pear" now has a brick and mortar location in Midway

The Dainty Pear started 10 years ago in Sarah Clark's kitchen, now it's expanded to a brick and mortar location in Midway.

It's filled with European-inspired interiors decor and hand-picked, carefully curated items.

The Gourmet Grocery section features beautiful canned goods, authentic imported treats and candy.

But Sarah says, "It's not just about buying ore stuff, it's about creating an experience and connection."

She says they've honored Midway traditions inside the store, including penny candy for kids when they come in along with other fun things for them to do.

They are also building a tasting room where you will be able to eat lunch surrounded by the wood from the original 1800s milking barn.

You can learn more at thedaintypearco.com.

