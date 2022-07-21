Watch Now
The Days of '47 Rodeo is one of Utah's longest-running traditions

Days of '47 Rodeo
You can try your skills on a mechanical bull at the Days of '47 Rodeo.
Posted at 2:42 PM, Jul 21, 2022
The Utah Days of '47 Rodeo is one of Utah'hs longest-running traditions, celebrating the state's heritage since 1847.

It's known as the Gold Standard in rodeo, paying out $1 Million in cash and prizes.

The event is held nightly at 7:30 p.m. with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. at the Days of '47 Arena at the Utah State Fairpark. It holds more than 10,000 stadium-style seats.

If you haven't gotten your tickets yet, be sure to go online at utahdaysof47rodeo.com and purchase yours today.

Also, the box office is open daily at the Utah State Fairpark beginning at 10 a.m.

