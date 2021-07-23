The Days of ’47 Rodeo is one of Utah’s longest-standing traditions – celebrating Utah’s heritage since 1857.

The rodeo, and other Days of ’47 events, commemorate the day – July 24, 1847 – when pioneers first arrived in the Salt Lake Valley.

Some of the best rodeo athletes in the world are coming to Salt Lake City for the Days of '47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo this year. It is every night at 7:30 through July 24 at the Utah State Fairpark Rodeo Arena.

In all, there's a half million dollars in prize money that will be awarded this year. And, some competitors are competing for the $1 million national prize.

In addition to the rodeo, there's also a Frontier Fun Zone open from 4 to 11pm every night, an air conditioned exhibitor space, Young guns junior rodeo, music, food and carnival rides, a longhorn display, Native American encampment and a Mountain Man Camp.

Tickets are available at daysof47cowboygames.com