The Donut Critic is helping is continue to celebrate 'The PLACE's' birthday month!

The PLACE is 9 years old this month — and we are continuing to celebrate with one of our favorite long-time guests — The Donut Critic.

Benjamin Lee, aka The Donut Critic, has been coming on the show for years to talk about Utah desserts.

He joined us Tuesday with unique ways to celebrate your next occasion with sweets. He says, "We rarely do the same thing twice when we celebrate in my household. I'm here to share some of the fun alternate cakes we have done for holidays."

Donut Stack Cake

Simple way to use bright and delicious donuts for your donut lover. A fun candle on top will go a long way. And so many places to get them. These are from Banbury Cross

Campfire cake with maple bars

We did this one for our son, Connor. Easy to get maple bars and long johns with flashy fire candles to make it look like a campfire for your outdoor loving family and friends.

Crepe cake

Shifting away from donuts - there are many alternate cakes than the usual. These crepe cakes are made with over 20 layers of crepe and cream. Then they're topped with a variety of fruits and flavors. This is passionfruit. There are strawberry, matcha, ube, and other great flavors.

Locations:

Banbury SLC

705 S 700 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102

Banbury Layton

2029 N Main St, Layton, UT 84041

Banbury Centerville

330 W Parrish Ln, Centerville, UT 84014

Doki Doki SLC

249 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Doki Doki Orem

149 N State St Suite B, Orem, UT 84057

You can follow Donut Critic @donutcritic on Instagram and TikTok.