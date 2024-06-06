"The Donut Critic" shares his favorite donut shops for National Donut Day

Benjamin Lee, "The Donut Critic" is the expert on knowing where to go to celebrate National Donut Day on Friday, June 7, 2024.

He was named as "Krispy Kreme's Chief Donut Dreamer". That means he worked three days with Krispy Kreme scientists and flavor team and crafted six donuts that were tasted by the CEO!

He brought in two of his favorites that you can only get on National Donut Day at Krispy Kreme.

Benjamin also told us about some other spots to check out.

Cross E Ranch is allowing you to drive through and pick up donuts to celebrate on Friday, June 7 only. Normally you'd have to buy tickets to their spring or fall festivals to get a donut. But, order online for pick-up. Their special is Lemon Poppyseed but Benjamin says you have to get their Apple Cider Glazed donuts too.

Fresh Donut & Deli is a hidden gem in Salt lake City that sells Benjamin's favorite glazed donut in the state! He says it's perfect for camping because they stay fresh for days.

If you're not in Salt Lake, Benjamin gave us his faves from all over Utah:

West Valley: Donut Boy

South Valley: Donut Star

North Utah County: Lehi Bakery and Avenue Bakery

South Utah County: Bismarck Doughnuts, Ono's Malasadas and Lighthouse Donuts

West Utah: Nigh Time Donuts

East Utah: Mirror Lake Service (Kamas Chevron)

Southern Utah: Pinkbox Doughnuts and Farmstead Bakery

Northern Utah (Logan): Johnny O's Spudnuts and Krispy Kreme

Ogden/Davis: Donut Run, Bowman's, and Mountain Donuts

For more information please visit DonutCritic.com.

