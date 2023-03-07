The Donut Critic went 21 straight meals eating only cereal and milk

It's National Cereal Day! So, you've got dinner covered tonight, just serve some cereal!

Benjamin Lee, aka The Donut Critic, ate cereal for breakfast, lunch and dinner for seven straight days.. that's 21 meals.

He calls it the "teenager diet", saying, "No wonder they seem like bottomless pits because it's hard to get full."

He had 50 boxes of cereal to get him through.

Benjamin has become a sort of expert at cereal and told us about some unique products for cereal-lovers.

The first being The Crunch Cup — which is an on-the-go invention that keeps your cereal from getting soggy.

There's also the anti-soggy cereal bowl that has compartments for the cereal and milk.

Benjamin also told us about cereal syrup. Yes - a new invention that lets you customize your cereal.

There are even places that cater to cereal lovers right here in Utah including Stirs and Cereal Killerz Cafe.

You can follow Benjamin at donutcritic.com.