The Dough Lady sells frozen take-and-bake sweet roll dough

The Dough Lady launched in November 2020 as a way for Amy Lund to get her baking fix.

It quickly turned into a lot more and in October 2021 she quit her job to bake full time!

The Dough Lady sells frozen take & bake sweet roll dough in a variety of flavors.

If frozen isn't your jam, you can find fresh rolls throughout the week at a few local coffee shops and whenever they pop up at Jolley's Pharmacy (about 1 to 2 times a month).

There will always be staple flavors like cinnamon, blueberry lemon, caramel banana cream and pecan sticky buns.

But they also rotate in various flavors every month like fruity pebble, brown butter rice crispy, raspberry lemon, peach cobbler, peanut butter, Oreo, etc.

Each Friday they open dough pre-orders for the upcoming week.

They also do delivering and catering too!

You can learn more on Instagram @doughladyslc.

