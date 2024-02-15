The E.B. Griddle is Egg Break's first-ever Monthly Special

Egg Break is Utah's newest all-day-breakfast spots and they are starting something new: A Monthly Special.

Owner Clay Beck and Executive Chef Chad Rigby joined us with their E.B. Griddle Bacon Egg, which is their first-ever monthly special.

They say it's a tribute to a "classic", and consists of Dailys Honey Cured Bacon, Classic Scrambled Eggs, and Delicious House Made Buttermilk Pancakes that are infused with Gooey Homemade Buttermilk Maple Syrup.

They paired it with the Salt City Orange Juice which is fresh-squeezed OJ, mixed with blackberries, strawberries, and pineapple.

The restaurant at 193 West 2100 South in South Salt Lake is quite large and infused with fun design.

You can learn more at eggbreakbreakfast.com.