The early Pioneers knew the importance of being self-sufficient

Pottery was an extremely important trait of the pioneers. You can see how they made it in the old days at This is the Place.
Posted at 2:11 PM, Jul 24, 2023
When the pioneers first came to Utah, they understood the importance of being self-sufficient.

The potter filled an important role by helping make the dishes. Each piece was hand thrown on a kick wheel or a treadle wheel until brick or adobe kilns were constructed.

Diamond Jim explained that the pottery the pioneers made was not only functional, it was beautiful.

The colors represent the colors of Utah where they got the clay, light brown for Northern Utah and reddish brown for Southern Utah.

You can see the process at This is the Place, and even purchase a piece to take home with you.

For more information please visit: thisistheplace.org.

