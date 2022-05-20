Watch
The Eating Establishment celebrates 50 years!

The Eating Establishment is celebrating 50 years in Park City and they've got some special things on the menu for summer.
Posted at 1:19 PM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 15:19:32-04

1972 - that's the year a Park City staple was created!

50 years later, The Eating Establishment, is still serving some of the same recipes that your parents and grandparents loved but they've also added plenty of new mouth watering menu items.

Owner, Jeff Bernard, showcased some of their favorites plus we can't forget about their bar that was added six years ago.

Summer is the perfect time to dine with The Eating Establishment as you can dine on their outdoor dining decks right on Main Street Park City.

Located at 317 Main Street and for more information go to The Eating Establishment.

