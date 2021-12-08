The Elizabeth Smart Foundation teaches self defense for girls and women

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five women across the U.S. have experienced rape in their lifetime. The Elizabeth Smart Foundation's new Smart Defense Training Program is giving women the tools to fight back.

Smart Defense is headquartered in Trolley Square and is all about teaching women and girls how to protect themselves.

The training's foundations are in mixed martial arts using techniques from Jiu Jitsu, Muay Thai and Krav Maga.

Miyo Strong assisted in creating the Smart Defense Training program. She is an award-winning Jiu Jitsu World Master Champion.

She says it's important to emphasize the education surrounding sexual violence prevention, not just the martial arts techniques used for defense and escape.

Smart Defense is open to anyone wanting to learn, or improve on, self-defense skills. Private and public classes are taught at the Trolley Square location every week.

More information can be found at elizabethsmartfoundation.org.

