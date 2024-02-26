The Executive Chef from "Urban Hill" is nominated for his first James Beard Award

Executive Chef Nick Zocco from Salt Lake City's "Urban Hill" was recently nominated for his first James Beard Award.

The Award recognizes exceptional talent and achievement in culinary arts. Chef Nick is up for the award in the Mountain Region which includes Utah, Colorado, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.

Chef Nick joined us in our kitchen with a recipe for Golden Eagle Sablefish, which is known as the "wagyu of the ocean". It is served at "Urban Hill" with potatoes, broccolini, gochujang citrus glaze, smoked bone broth dashi, and benne seed.

"Urban Hill" is an acclaimed fine dining destination and is helping to put Salt Lake City on the map as a nationally recognized hospitality destination.

Chef Jeff has been at the helm of the restaurant since its conception and over the years has led the team to national notoriety, including being a favorite brunch spot of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City".

You can learn more at urban-hill.com.

