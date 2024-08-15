The Executive Chef of High West will be preparing menu items at NYC's Platform this fall

Five chefs from the Park City Area Restaurant Association will be showing off their menu items at New York City's Platform by the James Beard Foundation this fall.

One of them is Executive Chef Michael Showers of High West Distillery.

Chef Showers has been with High West since 2018 and is known for pairing innovative Western mountain cuisine with High West's award-winning whiskeys.

You can be at the NYC event on Friday, September 27, 2024! Click here to get your tickets.

You can also visit High West year-round - They have three locations, two in Park City on Park Avenue near lower Main Street and their distillery in Wanship, Utah.

For more information on their whiskeys, craft cocktails, dining menus, or three locations, go to highwest.com.

